Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to post sales of $15.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $17.15 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.80 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

