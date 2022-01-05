Zacks: Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Monro posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Monro by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 289.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. Monro has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

