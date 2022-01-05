Zacks: Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.06 Million

Brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post $25.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.76 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $98.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.99 million to $98.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

