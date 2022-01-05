Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Brokerages predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report $77.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.22 million to $78.60 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 4,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.