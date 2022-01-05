Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,983. Aflac has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.