Zacks: Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post $3.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $26.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after acquiring an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the third quarter worth $17,820,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the third quarter worth $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.75.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

