Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce $25.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.87 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $109.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on MTTR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

