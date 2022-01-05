Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post sales of $222.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.13 million and the highest is $227.50 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $210.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

MRCY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. 13,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after buying an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

