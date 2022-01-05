Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $3.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.94. 11,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,641. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.