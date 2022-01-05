Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Hold

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,417. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 88,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

