Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Hold

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 32,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $3,635,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $2,217,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.