Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Sell

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LOTZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 1,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,778. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,527 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 5.9% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,503,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 32.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 325,987 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

