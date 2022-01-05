Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States."

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of IIPR opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

