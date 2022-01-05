Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Sell

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels.

LPL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 23,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

