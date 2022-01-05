Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ORI stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Old Republic International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

