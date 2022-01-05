Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Hold

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 86.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

