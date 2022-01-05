Zacks Investment Research Lowers Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Sell

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Histogen Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing patented technologies which replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products. Histogen Inc., formerly known as Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Histogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Histogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Histogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 624.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

