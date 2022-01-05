Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) to “Hold”

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. On average, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 85.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 268.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 864.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 2,322,571 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

