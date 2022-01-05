Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Hold

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of ThinkTilt, Chartio, Halp and Mindville is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Nonetheless, Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term.”

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $334.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.42. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.