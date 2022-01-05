Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to “Buy”

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.