Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to “Hold”

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,044. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1,247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 871,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 734,883 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

