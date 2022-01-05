ZEON Hits One Day Volume of $89,316.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 60.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $22.16 million and $89,316.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

