Zhihu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 773% compared to the average volume of 1,490 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 6.2% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 222.2% during the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Zhihu by 36.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after buying an additional 877,250 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

