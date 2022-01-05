Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Citigroup downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.