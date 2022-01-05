ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0348 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $55.35 million and $19,847.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00080203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.76 or 0.08204152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00080547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.78 or 0.99807930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007492 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

