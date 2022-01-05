Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $185.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.18.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.10. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

