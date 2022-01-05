Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.18.

Shares of ZBH opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.10. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

