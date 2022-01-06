$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Pure Storage posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

