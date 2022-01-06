$0.96 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.61. 22,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,301. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,338,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

