$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

ZTS stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,037. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

