$106.79 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $106.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $361.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE INN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,699. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

