1,186 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $314.94 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $323.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

