$121.87 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post sales of $121.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.20 million and the lowest is $120.54 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $474.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.56 million to $475.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $475.54 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $475.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 91,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

