154,035 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 154,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $683.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

