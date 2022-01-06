$16.61 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post $16.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 billion. HP posted sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $65.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.19 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.75. 133,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,834. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.