1Million Token Market Capitalization Tops $383,014.72 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $383,014.72 and $11,434.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1Million Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1Million Token has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007514 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token Profile

1MT is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

