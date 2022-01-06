$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

FL stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,367 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

