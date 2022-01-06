$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.06.

Shares of APD stock traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.35 and its 200 day moving average is $285.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,257,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

