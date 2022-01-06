$209.48 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report sales of $209.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $206.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $809.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.80 million to $810.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $889.50 million, with estimates ranging from $873.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 629,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,762. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.