227,596 Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 227,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,668 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 581.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 112,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

