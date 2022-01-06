$236.36 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report sales of $236.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.34 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $271.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $895.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,000. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.