$237.39 Million in Sales Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will report $237.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.90 million and the highest is $241.88 million. CSG Systems International reported sales of $243.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year sales of $959.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $964.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,472. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.