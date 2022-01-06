25,150 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,876,000.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

NYSE BHG opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.