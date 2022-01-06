2local (2LC) Price Down 5.4% This Week

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. 2local has a total market capitalization of $305,800.82 and approximately $25,878.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.31 or 0.07753612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,714.46 or 0.99867496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007319 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,205,706,923 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

