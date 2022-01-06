2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 155,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. 2U has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

