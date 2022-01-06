$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. VMware posted sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VMware by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VMware by 51.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

