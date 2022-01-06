360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 4.9%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. 1,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,781,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

