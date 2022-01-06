36,627 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday.One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

