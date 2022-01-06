3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,479.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,479 ($19.93) and last traded at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.90), with a volume of 96763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449 ($19.53).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.76) to GBX 1,735 ($23.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,414.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,319.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

