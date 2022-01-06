3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $182.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.21.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in 3M by 6.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.